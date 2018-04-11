Sand Springs Returning To Class With Mixed Emotions

Sand Springs teachers are going back to class tomorrow instead of spending yet another day at the Capitol.

The community has mixed feelings about the decision.

Superintendent Sherry Durkee says that just because class will be back in session does not mean they’re giving up.

Sand Springs parent Drew Phillips says he has supported the teacher walkout from the beginning and he is okay with the decision to go back to school.

“I’ll be glad to get back to normal, but I’m also glad this happened. I think it needed to happen,” said Phillips. “I think the majority of people supported the teachers and I don’t think they took the decision to go back to school lightly.”

But on social media, not everyone agreed. Some call the decision a disappointment, while others say it feels like it was all for nothing.

“It’s definitely easy to complain and share your views on social media,” stated Phillips.

Durkee has been all-in during the teacher walkout.

“I spent four out of five days last week at the capitol,” said Durkee. “I was so thrilled our teachers found their voice.”

But after eight days, she says it’s time to hit the books again.

“Our district survey, the latest one, showed about 85 percent of people were ready to get back to school and teach our kids,” stated Durkee.

Durkee cites several reasons, from meeting state and federal requirements to teacher contracts, but she also says her teachers are ready to see their kids again.

“One thing we do in Sand Springs, and I think we do it well, is we put kids first,” said Durkee. “Sometimes people get to a place where they feel like ‘I’ve thrown in the towel’ or ‘we’ve thrown in the towel,’ and that’s not the case at all.”