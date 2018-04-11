Despite Teacher Walkout, Tulsa Kids Still Have Opportunities To Learn

Just because there’s no school doesn’t mean there’s no learning.

Symon Hajjar is the program director at Global Gardens and he’s brought a worm farm to the West Mabee Boys and Girls Club, and the kids are eatin’ it up (not literally).

Global Gardens is one of the agencies providing mobile programs for kids during the walkout.

“Today, they are doing worm exploration. Last week we were doing cooking, making seed bombs, building garden beds,” said Ayschia Kuykendall from Global Gardens.

They are taking what they normally do when school is in session and adapting it into one day, quick lessons.

About 60 kids at the West Mabee Boys and Girls Club got the inside scoop on earthworms from the folks at Global Gardens.

The kids were excited by some of the things they were learning, like if you put a light under a worm and look at it through a magnifying glass, you can see its insides. Or that worms have two brains and five hearts.

Another worm fact was that they can stay under water for seven hours. The kids knew what that was useful for – fishing!