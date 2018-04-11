Jenks Teachers Still Supporting The Teacher Walkout On Day 8 - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Jenks Teachers Still Supporting The Teacher Walkout On Day 8

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma -

As Day 8 of the teacher walkout comes to a close, teachers from Jenks are still showing their support of the walkout.

At least 50 of the district's teachers were at the Capitol on Wednesday.

The leader of the group from Jenks, Michael Horn, says that, even though some districts are heading back to class, there’s still a lot of support for the shutdown.

“I think it’s disingenuous to say that teachers don’t want to be in the classroom, but I’d also say that there needs to be some decisions made in the building behind me and that asking a teacher when this will be over is disingenuous,” said Horn.  “The legislature needs to take up pieces of legislation.  We are optimistic of some things we’re hearing out of the Senate.”

The teachers from Jenks say educators will be at the Capitol every day representing the district for as long as the walkout continues.

