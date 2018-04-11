Parents Ready For Walkout's End

More districts announced Wednesday that classes will be back in session on Thursday, but several big districts, including Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Jenks, and Union, will be out for a ninth day.

A week and a half in, some parents wonder when the walkout will finally be over.

Tracy Tally’s son is a 4th grader at Aspen Creek Elementary in Broken Arrow. She says the school shutdown is putting her and many other parents in a tough spot.

Complete Coverage: School Shutdown

“Having to take him to work, you know, that was hard on him,” said Tally.

For the past week and a half, Tally’s son has been going to work with her – and she sometimes works 12-hour days.

Tally says finding things to keep her son busy is no easy task.

“I know he was bored. He had his legos and stuff, he was playing. He’s just wore out, you know,” stated Tally.

Tally says she understands why teachers are away from the classroom and that many of her son’s textbooks are about 10 years old.

But as a parent, she’s just ready for all of this to be over.

“I’m hoping everything gets resolved, you know, that the teachers get what they are asking for and what the schools are needing,” said Tally. “I know a lot of parents are probably at their wits end trying to figure out when this is going to end so they can go back to normal.”

Tally says she’s grateful to have a job that allows her to bring her son to work, but knows that not everyone has that option.

A list of resources available to parents during the walkout is available here.