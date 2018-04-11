Man Hit During OSU Homecoming Tragedy Speaks Out About Victims' Rights

It is National Crime Victims' Rights Week and the Tulsa County DA and U.S. Attorney held an event for victims.

News On 6 talked to one victim about his recovery and whether he's forgiven the woman who changed his life forever.

One of the people speaking about the importance of victim's rights was Leo Schmitz. He was one of the people run over in the OSU homecoming parade.

Schmitz spent 3 months in the hospital, a month of that was in intensive care.



Two and a half years later, he attended a crime victim's rights event as an advocate for all victims.

"The way it is now, the victim has no say in anything. And, once again, you become ... a victim of the court system," Schmitz said.

Leo was one of 40 people injured when a woman drove into the crowd at the 2015 OSU homecoming parade. Four others were killed.

He has a brain injury and lost his leg, but is adjusting to a new leg that has a microchip. He said he charges it each night and yes, there's an app for that.

The app helps him adjust to walking or standing mode. Without his leg, he's in a wheelchair but, despite all the visible and not so visible challenges he faces, he and his family chose to forgive the woman responsible.

"She made a bad mistake and now, she's paying for it and yes, my life's changed forever but I'm okay with that because I'm here and I thank the Lord for that," Schmitz said.

He believes one reason he's doing so well is all the prayers people spoke on his behalf and on behalf of all the victims.

One of the things he wants people to become aware of is Marsy's law which will be on the ballot in October for all Oklahomans which will give victims the same rights as suspects.