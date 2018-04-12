Trump Nominates Tulsa Attorney, Oklahoma Supreme Court Judge To - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Trump Nominates Tulsa Attorney, Oklahoma Supreme Court Judge To Judicial Posts

By: NewsOn6.com and Wire Reports
WASHINGTON -

President Trump is nominating a Tulsa lawyer and an Oklahoma Supreme Court justice to federal judgeships.

Trump on Tuesday nominated Judge Patrick Wyrick as a U.S. district judge for the western district of Oklahoma and attorney John O'Connor as district judge for courts in the eastern, northern and western districts of the state.

O'Connor is a shareholder in the Tulsa-based law firm Hall Estill and is a member of the Oklahoma State University-Tulsa board of trustees.

Wyrick was named to the state Supreme Court in February 2017 after six years as solicitor general in the Oklahoma attorney general's office where he represented the state in various cases before the U.S. and Oklahoma supreme courts as well as other courts.

Both nominations must be approved by the U.S. Senate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

