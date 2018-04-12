Bartlesville Students Heading Back To Class

The school shutdown is coming to an end for several Green Country schools Thursday as students head back to class.

The walkout movement started in Bartlesville and this week it was the first major district to decide to return to class.

The Bartlesville Education Association says they would not return to class until legislators locked in a total of $100 million for education, but the district released a statement Tuesday saying they'd be back in class on Thursday.

District Superintendent Chuck McCauley talked with News On 6 saying they'll still send a group of teachers to the state Capitol to keep doing advocacy work.

Bartlesville Public Schools says the eight day shutdown means elementary and middle school students' last day at school will now be May 30th. Students at the high school will have their final day of class on May 31st.

Sand Springs, McAlester and Sapulpa schools also return to class Thursday.