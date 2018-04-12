Bartlesville Students Heading Back To Class - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Bartlesville Students Heading Back To Class

Posted: Updated:
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma -

The school shutdown is coming to an end for several Green Country schools Thursday as students head back to class.

The walkout movement started in Bartlesville and this week it was the first major district to decide to return to class.

The Bartlesville Education Association says they would not return to class until legislators locked in a total of $100 million for education, but the district released a statement Tuesday saying they'd be back in class on Thursday.

4/10/2018 Related Story: Bartlesville Returns To Class Thursday, Other Districts Worry About Impacts On Walkout 

District Superintendent Chuck McCauley talked with News On 6 saying they'll still send a group of teachers to the state Capitol to keep doing advocacy work.

Complete Coverage: School Shutdown

Bartlesville Public Schools says the eight day shutdown means elementary and middle school students' last day at school will now be May 30th.  Students at the high school will have their final day of class on May 31st.

Sand Springs, McAlester and Sapulpa schools also return to class Thursday.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.