Police: Tulsa Restaurant Manager Refuses Robber's Demands

Police are stepping up patrols along 41st Street after they say a man used a knife during a Tulsa fast food restaurant robbery attempt early Thursday.

Officers say at about 5 a.m., police were called to the Jack In The Box in the 10800 block of East 41st Street.

The manager told police, after the man entered the store, he refused the man's demand for money. The man then ran out of the store.

This robbery follows a similar robbery earlier in the morning at a QuikTrip near 41st and Garnett. In that robbery, the suspect also used a knife.

Police say no employees were injured in the attempted robbery.