Capitol Buzz Says Day 9 Could Be Final Day Of Teacher Walkout

It's Day 9 of the statewide teacher walkout. The buzz at the Capitol says it may also be the final day.

Word spread through the Capitol Wednesday that the OEA may call for an end to the walkout today, Thursday.

State legislators say they are considering several measures Thursday to fund education.

One of the bills would consolidate superintendents in smaller counties, and that could save more than $40 million in funding. Another would cap superintendents salaries so they don't make more than the governor.

The Oklahoma Education Association says they asked for $75 million in year-one education funding, and they have more than that in a plan that covers two years. They say they also asked for a $6,000 teacher pay raise, and educators are getting $6,100.

The Oklahoma Education Association said it wants $25 million to end the protest after a mistake with their math. On Monday, they said they needed $50 million.

Complete Coverage: School Shutdown

The OEA said it has achieved about 95 percent of what it originally asked the legislature for in year one of its three-year education funding plan, though some are questioning whether their numbers add up.

Some teachers claim the OEA is leaving them in the dark. They don't believe the numbers recently released by the organization are an accurate representation of what was asked for and what has been promised.

The OEA has taken out permits through next week to continue the walkout at the Capitol, though a number of school districts have decided to resume classes. Sand Springs Public Schools also resumed classes Thursday, and Owasso said they will start up Monday.

Bartlesville, the district where the walkout movement started, was the first major district to decide to return to class.

Some of the teachers who have been protesting for increased school funding have been inspired to run for state office. A record number of people filed for candidacy on day one of the three-day filing period - 458 people made their candidacy official.