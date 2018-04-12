OSBI Identifies Body Found At Grand Lake

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has identified the body found along a road at Grand Lake. Robert Gene Bailey, 33, was somewhat transient around northeast Oklahoma, KOAM-TV reports.

The OSBI said a person walking their dogs found Bailey's body on South 585 Road near Catfish Cove, southeast of Grove.

The OSBI Public Information Officer says they do not yet have the cause of death.

