OEA Calls Press Conference To Give Update On Teacher Walkout

The Oklahoma Education Association has called a press conference for 4 p.m. to provide an update on the teacher walkout.
News On 6 will carry that press conference on the News On 6 app, NewsOn6.com and the KOTV Facebook page. Members of the OEA will be joined by the Oklahoma City-American Federation of Teachers. The OEA is a professional organization; the AFT is a union.
In the press release to announce the press conference, OEA spokesman Doug Folks wrote: "Leaders of the Oklahoma Education Association have been negotiating in good faith with the House and the Senate. The OEA and Oklahoma City-AFT will host a press conference at the Oklahoma state Capitol to provide an update on the educator walkouts."
Thursday is Day 9 of the Oklahoma teacher walkout. To view our continuing coverage, go to our School Shutdown page.
Press conference scheduled for 4p on the teacher walkout. #OKteacherwalkout #NewsOn6 pic.twitter.com/WmtuCwLLzE— Brian Dorman (@BDormanTV) April 12, 2018
