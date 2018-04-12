OEA Calls Press Conference To Give Update On Teacher Walkout

The Oklahoma Education Association has called a press conference for 4 p.m. to provide an update on the teacher walkout.

News On 6 will carry that press conference on the News On 6 app, NewsOn6.com and the KOTV Facebook page. Members of the OEA will be joined by the Oklahoma City-American Federation of Teachers. The OEA is a professional organization; the AFT is a union.

In the press release to announce the press conference, OEA spokesman Doug Folks wrote: "Leaders of the Oklahoma Education Association have been negotiating in good faith with the House and the Senate. The OEA and Oklahoma City-AFT will host a press conference at the Oklahoma state Capitol to provide an update on the educator walkouts."

Thursday is Day 9 of the Oklahoma teacher walkout. To view our continuing coverage, go to our School Shutdown page.