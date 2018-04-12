State Employees Angry Over Lack Of Funding Bow Out Of Walkout - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

State Employees Angry Over Lack Of Funding Bow Out Of Walkout

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

State employees will no longer take part in the Capitol walkout, the Oklahoma Public Employees Association said Thursday. They feel the focus has shifted from funding all core services to only funding education.

OPEA said lawmakers are making promises to educators "just to get them out of the Capitol, but no promises are being made to state employees," a news release states

OPEA Executive Director Sterling Zearley said public safety, veterans' services, mental health services and other state agency services have been excluded from the discussion. 

"Many state agencies’ budgets have been reduced 30 percent during the past several years yet state employees still serve their communities despite inadequate resources," he said. 

4/2/2018 Related Story: Oklahoma State Workers Say Neglect Is In The Numbers

"Our agencies need increased funding, and state employees need a significant pay raise."

The news release said the pay raise passed this legislative session won't even cover insurance premium increases. 

"State employees are angry and will not be ignored," Zearley said. "They are equally concerned about their agencies’ funding."

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.