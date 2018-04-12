"I Feel Like I've Wasted 9 Days," Tulsa Teacher Says As Walkout Ends

Some teachers are making plans to be at the Capitol Friday even though the OEA said the walkout is over.

At least one teacher at Booker T. said he's not coming back to Tulsa anytime soon.

Matthew Williams, who rode his bike to the Capitol and has been there every day since, said what was accomplished by the walkout shouldn't be celebrated as a victory.

4/3/2018 Related Story: Tulsa Teacher Rides Bicycle To OKC Teacher Rally

He wants to see funding restored to 2008 standards.

Williams said even though lawmakers have adjourned until Monday, he will be at the Capitol Friday to show he's not backing down.

And he said he's not alone.

Other teachers he's staying with are making a commitment to be at the Capitol too.

Williams said OEA's announcement to end the walkout is causing mixed emotions.

"I feel emboldened, but also feel very disappointed. I feel like I've wasted nine days. I feel like that bike ride, everything, was all for not. Because we haven't gotten what we needed," he said.

Tulsa Public Schools said its plan is for teachers to come back Monday, and have students return to class on Tuesday.

To view our continuing coverage, go to our School Shutdown Page.