Governor Fallin Responds To Walkout Ending

Governor Mary Fallin released a statement Thursday evening following the end of the walkout.

She said, in part: "We appreciate our professional teachers. They've been out for two weeks, and it's time for them to get back to school. Student learning at schools affected by the strike has been halted for nearly two weeks at a critical time in the academic year when federal and state testing requirements need to be completed."

Alberto Morejon, one of the walkout's organizers, posted on Facebook, saying in part:

"This was always a grassroots movement and still is. Right now at this very moment, we need to get with our communities and figure out what each community wants to do."