Sexual Assault Walk-Ins On The Rise, Says Tulsa Non-Profit - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Sexual Assault Walk-Ins On The Rise, Says Tulsa Non-Profit

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

More and more people are seeking help in Green Country following sexual assaults.

Advocates at Domestic Violence Intervention Services (DVIS) said in 2017, they saw a dramatic increase in the number of people they helped in Tulsa County. 

We're talking about a 70 percent increase and experts say it’s a step in the right direction to help reduce the stigma around sexual assault.

"This is the first time we've seen such a drastic increase in sexual assault walk-ins,” said Underserved Outreach Advocate Molly Bryant. 

Experts at DVIS said it's important to understand that this is an increase in people seeking services for sexual assault and not necessarily people reporting it.

"That's a 70% increase in the people that are walking in in crisis. That doesn't necessarily mean it just happened, it may be that they are needing immediate help and it could've happened a couple of years ago," said Bryant.  

Bryant said the increase has a lot to do with an elevated conversation around sexual assault including awareness and because of national movements such as “Me Too” and “Times Up”. 

"We don't see the 70% increase as something bad, we see it as people are finally able to feel empowered enough to seek the services that they need," said Bryant. 

Since a lot of sexual assaults go unreported, the increase in people seeking help is a big step in the right direction. 

"Our hope is that we can keep this momentum going,” Bryant said. 

And with a vast number of resources such as counseling and therapy, Bryant said she hopes more people will continue to take advantage of their resources.

"Right now, it's a hot topic but it’s hard to keep that momentum going because there's a lot of work to be done," Bryant said. 

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual violence or domestic violence and is looking for resources, the 24-hour information and crisis hotline is 918-743-5763.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.