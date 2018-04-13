Trial Begins In Case Of Dismembered Woman Found In Okmulgee Trash Can

Meads remains were found in a suitcase in an Walmart trash container in Okmulgee.

The murder trial continues for a Colorado man charged with killing the mother of his daughter and leaving part of body in an Okmulgee trash back in 2017.

On Thursday, a Boulder, Colorado jury heard opening statements in the trial of 33-year-old Adam Densmore.

Police say Densmore killed 25-year-old Ashley Mead after a fight on February 12, 2017, then dismembered and dumped the remains of her body across four states including Oklahoma. Some of her remains are still missing.

Investigators identified remains found inside a suitcase in an Walmart trash container in Okmulgee as Mead.

Mead was reported missing along with her 1-year-old daughter on February 14, 2017 after she didn’t show up for work in Boulder.

The girl, Winter Daisy, was found with her father, Adam Densmore, when an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper stopped his car on Highway 412 west of Tulsa on February 15, 2017.

Densmore is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Densmore is a war veteran and has been diagnosed with PTSD and bipolar disorder.

He was arrested for domestic violence in 2008 after officers found him with his hands around the throat of his then-wife.