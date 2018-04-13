Stillwater Police Cleared In Fatal Shooting Of Suicidal Man

Two Stillwater police officers are cleared following a deadly shooting last month in the Payne County community.

The Payne County District Attorney says Michael Casteel and Travor Meridith were justified in the shooting of William Dominguez.

Investigators say Dominguez told a 911 dispatcher, he was suicidal and refused to put down a gun and knife while officers were talking to him.

