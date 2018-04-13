Charges Filed In 2014 Tulsa Murder

The statewide teacher walkout has officially ended and the Oklahoma Education Association is now calling on teachers to shift their focus November elections. The candidate filing process for state offices ends today.More >>
The statewide teacher walkout has officially ended and the Oklahoma Education Association is now calling on teachers to shift their focus November elections. The candidate filing process for state offices ends today.More >>
The murder trial continues for a Colorado man charged with killing the mother of his daughter and leaving part of body in an Okmulgee trash back in 2017.More >>
The murder trial continues for a Colorado man charged with killing the mother of his daughter and leaving part of body in an Okmulgee trash back in 2017.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!