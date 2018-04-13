Charges Filed In 2014 Tulsa Murder - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Charges Filed In 2014 Tulsa Murder

Posted: Updated:
Tulsa County jail photo of Mikel Ball. Tulsa County jail photo of Mikel Ball.
Tulsa County jail photo of Kevin Warrior. Tulsa County jail photo of Kevin Warrior.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa County prosecutors charge a second man in connection with a 2014 Tulsa homicide.

Mikel Ball, 21, is already serving time for armed robbery.  He is in the Tulsa County jail charged with first-degree murder.  Court records show he has an appearance set for April 16th.

Prosecutors say he was involved in the shooting death of Charles Dews in June of 2014.

6/5/2014 Related Story: Police Arrest Suspect In Tulsa's 21st Homicide Of 2014

Kevin Warrior, 26, was sentenced to life in the case in 2016, but is currently awaiting a new trial. Court records show he has a court appearance set for May1st.

9/6/2017 Related Story: New Evidence Could Overturn Tulsa Man's Murder Conviction

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.