Charges Filed In 2014 Tulsa Murder

Tulsa County prosecutors charge a second man in connection with a 2014 Tulsa homicide.

Mikel Ball, 21, is already serving time for armed robbery. He is in the Tulsa County jail charged with first-degree murder. Court records show he has an appearance set for April 16th.

Prosecutors say he was involved in the shooting death of Charles Dews in June of 2014.

6/5/2014 Related Story: Police Arrest Suspect In Tulsa's 21st Homicide Of 2014

Kevin Warrior, 26, was sentenced to life in the case in 2016, but is currently awaiting a new trial. Court records show he has a court appearance set for May1st.

9/6/2017 Related Story: New Evidence Could Overturn Tulsa Man's Murder Conviction