'Orange Is The New Black' Author Speaks In Tulsa

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The author of the book that inspired the Netflix series "Orange is the New Black" visited Tulsa this week.

Piper Kerman spoke at the Casia Hall Performing Arts Center about her experience in prison and advocated for prison reform.

She says Oklahoma has the highest incarceration rate for women in the nation and hopes her story will change the perception of people behind bars.

"I hope that people come away from these stories that they see in the Netflix series or if they choose to read the book and think differently about questions around crime and punishment in the country," said Piper Kerman.

Tulsa Town Hall partnered with Family & Children's Services "Women in Recovery" for the event.

