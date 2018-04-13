Deadline For Candidates Filing For State Offices Ends Today

The statewide teacher walkout has officially ended and the Oklahoma Education Association is now calling on teachers to shift their focus November elections.

The candidate filing process for state offices ends today at 5 p.m.

The number of people filing is breaking records, nearly 600 people have filed for the positions that represent Oklahoma at the federal, state and legislative level.

As of Friday morning, there are still some state house and senate districts that have candidates running unopposed. Thirty-one positions in the House and six positions in the Senate to be exact.

Here is a link of the candidates who have filed with the state Election Board office in Oklahoma City.