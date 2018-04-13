Police Arrest Tulsa Kitchen Knife Robber - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Police Arrest Tulsa Kitchen Knife Robber

Tulsa County jail photo of Demetri Chism. Tulsa County jail photo of Demetri Chism.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A man who police believe is responsible for robbing a QuikTrip and Jack In The Box using a kitchen knife is now in the Tulsa County jail.  

The police arrest report states 20-year-old Demetri Chism, was arrested after he allegedly robbed a third business Thursday morning.

It that report, Chism admitted to robbing the QuikTrip at 41st and Garnett, the Jack In The Box on 41st east of Highway 169 and a Mazzio's at 39th and Garnett.  

Police say Chism pointed a knife at a Mazzio's employee at about 11 a.m. and demanded cash.

And while he did get away with some cash, police say a Mazzio's employee flagged officers down and gave them a really good description of Chism.

Earlier, police say he had pointed the knife at a QuikTrip manager and then a Jack In The Box manager.  He got away with money at the QuikTrip, but not Jack In The Box.

Thanks to the Mazzio's employee's detailed description, police tracked Demetri Chism down and booked him into jail on three complaints of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

