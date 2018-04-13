Police Arrest Tulsa Kitchen Knife Robber

A man who police believe is responsible for robbing a QuikTrip and Jack In The Box using a kitchen knife is now in the Tulsa County jail. The police arrest report states 20-year-old Demetri Chism, was arrested after he allegedly robbed a third business Thursday morning.More >>
A Kansas bank robbery suspect is now in custody after authorities located the man in Oklahoma.More >>
