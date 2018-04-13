Police: Woman Shot In The Leg During Tulsa Home Break-In

Police are investigating after a woman was shot and her Tulsa home ransacked early Friday.

Officers were called to the home at the corner of 10th Street and 71st East Avenue just after 6 a.m. They said the victim, who was home alone, told police two people kicked in a door and shot her.

Police say the victim was shot in the leg. EMSA took her to the hospital with what police say was a non-life threatening wound.

Police say the victim is not being cooperative and a search of the home turned up a bag of marijuana in a bedroom. They believe the break-in and shooting could be drug related.

An investigation into the incident continues.

