Police: Woman Shot In The Leg During Tulsa Home Break-In - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Police: Woman Shot In The Leg During Tulsa Home Break-In

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police are investigating after a woman was shot and her Tulsa home ransacked early Friday.

Officers were called to the home at the corner of 10th Street and 71st East Avenue just after 6 a.m.  They said the victim, who was home alone, told police two people kicked in a door and shot her.

Police say the victim was shot in the leg.  EMSA took her to the hospital with what police say was a non-life threatening wound.

Police say the victim is not being cooperative and a search of the home turned up a bag of marijuana in a bedroom.  They believe the break-in and shooting could be drug related.

An investigation into the incident continues.
 

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.