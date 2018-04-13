Cleveland's Spring Fling This Weekend

A Cleveland concert on Saturday, April 14th will help raise money for the town's Community Service Center.

The center provides services for adults with developmental disabilities.

The Spring Fling will host a number of local musicians Saturday, April 14th at 6 p.m. at Cleveland's Stage Centre.

One of the artists who will be performing is 13-year-old Harley Gwin. She stopped by 6 In The Morning and gave us a preview.