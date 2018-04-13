Tulsa Most Wanted Sought on Sexual Assault Charges - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Most Wanted Sought on Sexual Assault Charges

By: David Prock, NewsOn6.com
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police are asking the public to help them find a man charged with first-degree rape.

A warrant has been sworn out for Lance Cleveland's arrest on March 27. According to court records Cleveland sexually assaulted the female victim after inviting her to his residence. After the conflict occurred the victim contacted a family member who decided to call the police.

Upon further investigation, police learned that Cleveland and the victim had previously engaged in consensual sexual intercourse with when she was fifteen and he was nineteen. Bond has been set at $50,000.

Lance Cleveland is a 23-year-old man who is 5'5", 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. Callers remain anonymous.

