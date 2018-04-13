'God's Bigger Than A Fire,' Says Pastor Of Destroyed Nowata Chur - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

'God's Bigger Than A Fire,' Says Pastor Of Destroyed Nowata Church

NOWATA, Oklahoma -

Fire destroyed the Trinity Church in Nowata Friday. 

The first call about the fire at the church, located at 117 South Willow, came in around 11:00 a.m. Friday.

Nowata called several other departments for help, including Northwest Fire, Bartlesville and Limestone.

Osage SkyNews 6 HD Pilot Will Kavanagh said there were about 12 fire trucks on scene, including at least one ladder truck.

Kavanagh said the wind was blowing from the south about 20-30 miles per hour. He said firefighters were mostly in a defensive posture trying to make sure the fire didn't spread.

The church is a total loss.

No one was hurt. Members of the congregation said the church had stood on the property since 1933.

Pastor Connie Wilson said the church had just filled its food bank as it prepared for a donation event next week. She said she managed to grab some items out of the church before the fire destroyed them. 

The Nowata Police Department shut down Cherokee at Willow due to the fire.

