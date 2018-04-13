ODOC Looking for Woman Who Walked Away from Turley Residential Center

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is requesting any information on an escaped fugitive. On March 8 Terra Thomas walked away from Turley Residential Center in Tulsa. Thomas was serving time for possession of controlled substance out of Okmulgee County when she walked away.

Thomas is described as white, about 5-feet 4-inches tall, and weighing approximately 150 pounds, with red hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Thomas is asked to call can the escapee hotline at (866) 363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov. All calls and emails are confidential.