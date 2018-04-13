Tornado Watch In Effect For Eastern Oklahoma

A line of storms is moving across Oklahoma towards Green Country Friday afternoon. They are expected to enter the Tulsa area around 3 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch in effect until 10 p.m. for much of eastern Oklahoma, northwest Arkansas and west central Arkansas. Counties in the watch include Adair, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Rogers, and Tulsa.

The storms have produced some small hail, lightning and really strong winds - 50 to 60 mph, according to Travis Meyer. A tornado warning is in effect for Seminole County, just west of our viewing area.

