Man On Trial For Death Of Pregnant Woman Accused Of Threatening

News: Crime

Man On Trial For Death Of Pregnant Woman Accused Of Threatening Prosecutor

Mug shot of Keenon White. [Tulsa County Jail] Mug shot of Keenon White. [Tulsa County Jail]
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A man charged with three counts of first-degree murder was in court Friday after prosecutors said Kennon White killed another man and a pregnant woman last fall. 

Since then, a witness testified that he's been making more death threats. A fellow inmate testified White threatened prosecutor Isaac Shields in jail.

9/12/2017 Related Story: Arrest Made In Savanna Landing Homicides

The inmate said his and White’s cells were next to each other and that White told him he murdered his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend.

The inmate also said White told him he was going to hide a "spearhead" inside him and cut Shields' head off the next time he saw him in the courtroom.

The inmate also testified White admitted to being a Tulsa gang member and said White asked other members of his gang in jail to harm the inmate for speaking out against him.

