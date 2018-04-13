'Together We're Stronger' Campaign New Focus For OEA

Even though the state's largest union called off the school shutdown, hundreds of teachers say they're not backing down.More >>
Even though the state's largest union called off the school shutdown, hundreds of teachers say they're not backing down.More >>
Tulsa Police Department says they're cracking down on speeders to make your daily commute a little safer. Just this week, Tulsa Police Officer Josh McMath, caught a MOTORCYCLIST going 129/mph Down the Broken Arrow Expressway.More >>
Tulsa Police Department says they're cracking down on speeders to make your daily commute a little safer. Just this week, Tulsa Police Officer Josh McMath, caught a MOTORCYCLIST going 129/mph Down the Broken Arrow Expressway.More >>