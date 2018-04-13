Teachers Remain At Capitol Despite OEA Walkout Announcement

Even though the state's largest union called off the school shutdown, hundreds of teachers say they're not backing down.

Some teachers are saying the OEA does not represent them or their students.

It appears just because the OEA said the walkout is over, that doesn't mean it's over.

On Thursday, OEA president Alicia Priest was seen storming out of a press conference, refusing to answer reporter's questions after announcing an end to the walkout.

She said the walkout was a success even though no money was added to next year's budget because of it.

Hundreds of teachers still showed up at the Capitol Friday to say they're not done yet.

"I was heartbroken because the fight is not over. I feel like personally, we haven't even progressed since we started," said Mid-Del Teacher Sonja Fox.

"It is over by OEA standards, but no, our teachers are going to continue to fight," said Blanchard Teacher Karen Boyd.

The teachers gathered to figure out a plan going forward.