Union Announces Plan To Make Up Time Missed During Walkout

Union Public Schools announced it's plan to make up time lost during the teacher walkout.

According to Superintendent Kirt Hartzler, beginning Monday, April 16, Union will add 25 minutes to the school day and June 1 will be the last day of the year.

Late-start Fridays have been cancelled for the remainder of the year and school times will begin the same Monday through Friday.

Union's extended day program will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 6:00 p.m. as normal.

Union, along with hundreds of school districts across the state, closed as teachers and education supporters rallied at the Capitol in hopes of adding more funding.

The walkout started Monday, April 2 and the Oklahoma Education Association called for it to end Thursday, April 12.