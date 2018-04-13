Tulsa Woman Gains Independence Thanks To TFD, Community Members

Crews are investigating after a Wagoner County man lost his life in a house fire early Friday morning.More >>
Crews are investigating after a Wagoner County man lost his life in a house fire early Friday morning.More >>
A Tulsa family has been waiting nine months for an arrest to be made in the murder of Chantel Mack, who was shot and killed while attending a softball game at a park with family and friends.More >>
A Tulsa family has been waiting nine months for an arrest to be made in the murder of Chantel Mack, who was shot and killed while attending a softball game at a park with family and friends.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!