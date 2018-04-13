Family Of Innocent Woman Killed At Tulsa Park Still Waiting For Justice

A Tulsa family has been waiting nine months for an arrest to be made in the murder of Chantel Mack, who was shot and killed while attending a softball game at a park with family and friends.

Police said Mack was not the intended target but an innocent bystander, which makes it that much more unfair for Chantel's family.

Now, they are left without answers and her sons – 2-years-old and 6-weeks-old when she was killed, are growing up without her.

Mack’s mother, Diana Frazier, said the older son asks for his mother every day, kisses her picture and cries for her.

"Just not fair. I'm angry, so angry. I miss my baby," Frazier said.

Mack had gone to Crawford Park for a community baseball game and police said, all of a sudden, so many people started shooting so many bullets.

Two people died - Mack and Michael Daniels.

Police believe Daniels was the target.

They said several of the shooters are in jail, either for that shooting or another, but, with so many bullets flying, it's hard to pinpoint who fired the shot that killed Mack, especially when people won't come forward.

"I miss her. I miss her so much. All I'm asking is for someone to come forward,” Frazier said. “If it was your child, your sister, your brother, you'd want the same thing we want, justice."

Mack was the second oldest of four children. Her family said she was full of energy and had a larger-than-life personality. They said the hole her death left in their family cannot be filled and they need someone to be held accountable in order to move forward.

"I just want an arrest made where we can start our healing process," Frazier said.

Police said they need more information to know every single person who fired a shot that day. They have the bullet that killed Mack but need a gun to compare it to, to move this case forward.