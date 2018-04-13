Muskogee Officer Speaks Out After Prison Escapee Breaks Into Home

A Muskogee Officer is sharing his story after a prisoner escaped over a barbed wire fence and broke into his home.

Nathan Harmon was captured in Oklahoma City during a traffic stop driving the officer's stolen car and is now behind bars.

The Muskogee police officer whose home he broke into is just thankful his kids weren't home.

"I went from being a policeman to being a daddy and hurried home to my kids," said Officer James Folsom.



On March 29th, Folsom received a call from his kids saying their home was broken into and there was a trail of blood on the floor.



"I immediately remembered hearing the BOLO come out over the radio earlier that day because I was at work, put two and two together and thought it could be," Folsom said.

Folsom's home is about two miles away from the Jess Dunn Corrections Center where Nathan Harmon escaped from.

“You have to know where you're going to get to the facility from our house and it's wooded so I think he just saw a house that happened to have a car sitting outside,” Folsom said.

His kids got home 30 minutes after Harmon had left and was glad they didn't walk in when he was still there.



"Could be a completely different story we'd be talking about today," Folsom said.

Folsom said when he got home, he wasn't concerned about the pickup and didn't think he'd ever see it again.

“I just assumed that he would've ditched the truck somewhere, it wouldn't be found to throw law enforcement off of the direction he was headed … but he chose not to and he was arrested inside the pickup,” said Folsom.

He said he didn't feel like a victim until Thursday when he got his truck back.

“Now that we've got the truck back and I've seen the damage that's been done to the truck now I'm starting to feel a little violated but it's just one of those things. Nothing we can do about it but go on,” Folsom said.

Harmon will eventually be taken back to Jess Dunn where he's expected to face additional charges.