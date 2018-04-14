Two Arrested After Wagoner County Deputies Find Drugs, Guns, Cash

Wagoner County deputies arrested two people after a search discovered drugs, guns, and cash.

On Friday, April 13th, the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 20200 block of East Admiral Place.

During the search, investigators seized approximately three pounds of marijuana, four firearms, and about $8,500 in cash.

Conor Parent and Kali Wilke were arrested for multiple felonies, including possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.