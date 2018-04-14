Another Blast Of Chilly Air Has Arrived For Saturday

I hope you haven’t put the coats away yet! Yet another blast of chilly air has arrived for our Saturday.

A strong cold front on the backside of yesterday’s powerful storm system has brought unseasonably chilly temperatures back into Green Country, along with yet another very windy day. West-northwest winds will gust to 35 miles per hour today with some gusts over 40 miles per hour possible west of Tulsa. Hang on to your hats!

Stubborn clouds will help keep temperatures from moving very much today. Highs will likely level off in the mid to upper 40s across northeast Oklahoma with some lower 50s in southeast Oklahoma where more sunshine is possible. Of course, with those howling winds it will feel chillier than that!

And gardeners: Heads up! A freeze is likely tonight into Sunday morning as temperatures dip into the upper 20s across northeast Oklahoma and low 30s across southeast Oklahoma. Cover up those tender plants! Yet another freeze will be likely Sunday night into Monday morning as well.

The winter-like chill will hang with us through the weekend, with highs only in the lower 50s on Sunday even as sunshine returns. But get ready for another round of weather whiplash! Another rapid warm-up returns early next week as we go from the 60s on Monday back to the low 80s on Tuesday!

Much of next week looks quiet with very little chance of rain during the week. But we are keeping close tabs on our next big storm system, which looks to bring a good chance of rain and storms by about next Saturday. We’ll keep you updated!

