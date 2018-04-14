Mother Arrested, Told Police She Used Meth While With Her Children In Sand Springs

A woman is in jail after police say she was on meth while with her children.

Sand Springs police arrested Veronica Cornelius for child endangerment and drug complaints.

Police got a call Friday night about a woman at a gas station who might be drunk. She allegedly had two children with her.

Cornelius’s arrest report says she told an officer that she smoked meth earlier in the day.

She also told police she just left a casino and stopped to let her children use the restroom before heading home to Tulsa.

The officer found several pills on the woman.

Police say Cornelius has a previous conviction for driving under the influence and is currently on probation for child neglect.

The Department of Human Services was also involved and the children have been released to their grandparents’ custody.