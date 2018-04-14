Man's Body Found In Peoria, OSBI Investigating

Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and OSBI are investigating after a body was found in Peoria.

On Friday, April 13, someone called 9-1-1 saying that a man was covered in blood at a residence in Peoria.

When deputies arrived, they found the body of a 52-year-old male.

The sheriff’s office requested the assistance of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The deceased was sent to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office in Tulsa to determine the cause of death.