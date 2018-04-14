Sperry Man Arrested For Sexual Assault

Sperry Police arrested a man early Saturday morning on one complaint of sexual assault and one complaint of kidnapping.

Steven Lee Burch, 50 was arrested Saturday morning outside his apartment after a neighbor said he sexually assaulted her. According, to Corporal James Johnson of Sperry PD Burch trapped the victim in his apartment, pinning her against the front door and groping her. Corporal Johnson said the victim was able to escape before calling the police.

Bond has been set at $27,000 for sexual assault and kidnapping.