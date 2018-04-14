New Urban Dog Park Opens in Tulsa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

New Urban Dog Park Opens in Tulsa

A new dog park in Tulsa is now open for your pets to play. Fuel 66, Tito's Vodka, and The Humane Society of Tulsa celebrated the opening near 11th and Atlanta today.

 The event featured fresh, organic dog food for sale, low-cost vaccinations, and dogs available for adoption. Described as the first urban dog park by Fuel 66 pets will have plenty of space to run with an 800-square-feet of artificial turf and plenty of toys.

Dog owners also had their choice of drink specials and food trucks present at the event.Titos Vodka agreed to donate two dollars from each drink special bought during the event to the Humane Society of Tulsa.

