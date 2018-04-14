New Urban Dog Park Opens in Tulsa

A new dog park in Tulsa is now open for your pets to play. Fuel 66, Tito's Vodka, and The Humane Society of Tulsa celebrated the opening near 11th and Atlanta today.More >>
A new dog park in Tulsa is now open for your pets to play. Fuel 66, Tito's Vodka, and The Humane Society of Tulsa celebrated the opening near 11th and Atlanta today.More >>
Sperry Police arrested a man early Saturday morning on one complaint of sexual assault and one complaint of kidnapping. Steven Lee Burch, 50 was arrested Saturday morning outside his apartment after a neighbor said he sexually assaulted her.More >>
Sperry Police arrested a man early Saturday morning on one complaint of sexual assault and one complaint of kidnapping. Steven Lee Burch, 50 was arrested Saturday morning outside his apartment after a neighbor said he sexually assaulted her.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!