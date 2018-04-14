Union Elementary School Raises Money For Support Staff

One elementary school in Green Country raised more than $1,000 Saturday to help out support staff workers who didn't earn a paycheck during the teacher walkout.

Parents and neighbors really made the garage sale happen at Moore Elementary in Broken Arrow by dropping off everything from clothes to old movies to help raise money for support staff.

The elementary school was full of shoppers.

Fourth-grade teacher Emily Rhoads said the goal is to help out every support staff worker at Moore Elementary.

"We've done a bake sale, we've done window washing," Rhoads said.

All 13 employees missed out on nearly two weeks of pay during the walkout.

"Our secretary, her husband is a firefighter. So, between her income and his income, it's not much," Rhoads said.

Shopper Marcella Grant found something and she's keeping her eye out for some baby clothes.

"Just wanted to come out and see what we could get to support, whatever little bit helps," said Grant.

But some people aren't buying anything, just making donations, helping however they can.

"I had one of my personal students, love him, his family came in. I think their total was $2.25 or something like that. He handed me a $20 bill and said keep the change," Rhoads said.

Rhoads said every dollar will add up and make a difference for the people who make a difference every day.

The garage sale brought in a total of $1,300. About $2,500 was raised in all including profits from the bake sale and window washing fundraiser.

"Our support staff is the backbone of our school. We honestly could not run our school, or our classrooms without our support staff," she said.

Anything not sold will be donated to the John 3:16 Mission.

If you missed Saturday’s garage sale, and you'd like to help support staff, you can send cash or check directly to the school at:

Moore Elementary

800 N Butternut Place

Broken Arrow, OK 74012

Attn: Support Staff