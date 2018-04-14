Man Shot In Leg During Tulsa Robbery, Police Say

Tulsa police are investigating after they say a man was shot in the leg Saturday afternoon during a robbery.

Police were called to the Tulsa Inn and Suites near 27th and Memorial around 4:45 p.m. after a man called 911 saying he had been shot in the leg.

When police arrived, they found the man outside a motel room with a gunshot wound in his upper leg.

The man told police that he had been shot during a robbery in which his money and cell phone were taken.

The man was taken to the hospital. Police said his wounds do not appear to be life-threatening.

The suspect is still on the run, but police say he was caught on camera and that witnesses provided information on his identity.