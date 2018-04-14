Oklahoma Legislators Comment on Syrian Strikes - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oklahoma Legislators Comment on Syrian Strikes

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Members of the Oklahoma delegations are speaking out on President Trump's decision to take action against Syria. While most have expressed support some are hoping the President will be more inclusive in the future.

Oklahoma Congressman Tom Cole says expressed his support for President Trump saying "I am proud that President Trump has used American power to enforce international law and the humanitarian instincts of the civilized world."

“Tonight was yet another example of how under President Trump, the United States is once again standing up as the leader of the free world,” said Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK).

Junior Senator James Lankford however, is warning the President not to make these decisions alone. Lankford told the New York Times... "it is vitally important that the Trump administration honors the Constitution by working with Congress on further military action."

President Trump claimed the U.S. will have a "sustained" response to curtail Syria, though the Pentagon said there are no plans for further strikes at this time.

