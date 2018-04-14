State Of Emergency Continues After Oklahoma Wildfires

A State of Emergency remains in effect for 52 Oklahoma counties due to ongoing wildfires that began Thursday.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved the state’s request for federal aid for the 34 Complex Fire in Woodward County and Rhea Fire that began in Dewey County. This includes grants that reimburse local governments and first responders for costs associated with responding to the fires.
According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, seven injuries have been reported by area hospitals. Three are suffering from smoke inhalation while four were hospitalized for other heat-related injuries.
Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner reports a 61-year-old man died Thursday in Roger Mills County from injuries sustained in the fire that began southeast of Leedey.
According to Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management fire weather conditions are expected to improve on Sunday and Monday.
Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry have established three relief funds in an effort to help those who have been displaced if you would like to help click here
