Woman's Body Found In Burned Vehicle In Dewey County

A woman was found dead inside a burned vehicle Saturday in Dewey County, Officials said.

The woman was found Saturday morning near North 2300 Road and East 0670 Road, just south of Seiling, according to officials.

Police said the woman's death is being investigated as a homicide, as the fire was discovered to be caused intentionally.

