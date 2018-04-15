Winter Chill For Sunday Before Spring Weather Returns

We’re still stuck in the winter chill for our Sunday here in Green Country, but a rapid warm-up is coming soon!



Our first step in the right direction? Sunshine is returning today! Lingering clouds across our eastern counties will gradually thin out as we head into the middle of the day, with mostly sunny afternoon skies across most of Green Country.



Despite the sunshine, our temperatures will still remain well below normal with highs generally in the low 50s this afternoon. And once again it will be quite blustery, with northwest winds gusting to 30 miles per hour.



After several days of howling winds, things will finally calm down later tonight as high pressure settles across Green Country. That will lead us into another very cold night with a freeze likely across eastern Oklahoma. Lows will dip into the upper 20s in many spots, and we could dip into the mid 20s north of Tulsa where a hard freeze is quite possible. Keep those plants warm!



After bottoming out Monday morning, we’ve got nowhere to go but up! Sunshine and a gradual return to a light south breeze will help us thaw out nicely on Monday with highs back in the lower 60s Monday afternoon. And this taste of winter will be a distant memory by Tuesday as gusty south winds push us back into the lower 80s by Tuesday afternoon!



The rest of the upcoming week looks quite pleasant, outside of some typically breezy afternoons. Highs look to stay in the 70s for Wednesday and Thursday with more sunshine ahead of our next big storm system.



Clouds increase on Friday with a few showers possible before a strong low pressure system shifts our way, bringing what looks to be a very good chance of some strong storms on Saturday. We’re hopeful for some good soaking rains with this system. We’ll continue to keep you updated as we get closer!

