Green Country Steps Up To Help Wildfire Victims

Green Country Steps Up To Help Wildfire Victims

COLLINSVILLE, Oklahoma -

People from around Green Country are stepping up to help those affected by the devastating wildfires in western Oklahoma, including one store in Collinsville.

As part of the recovery efforts, the owners of The Feed Store in Collinsville are setting up a donation location to help farmers and ranchers affected by the wildfires. Employees are loading up hay trucks to send off Monday morning. 

“It’s kind of how Oklahoma works. If you find someone in need then that’s what we do, we step up and take care of it. They’d do the same thing for us if we got in a situation like that, so it’s just the right thing to do,” said store owner Bear Roderick.

Along with items such as hay, the store is also asking for any other supplies that will help firefighters such as snacks and bottled water. So far, they have received $1,300 in monetary donations from people in the area. 

Roderick says they will be accepting donations Sunday and Monday and will continue to do so until they are no longer needed. 

