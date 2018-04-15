"It's Not Easy," Says Owasso Teacher Turned Senator

A plan to avert a teacher walkout on April 2 was introduced to the Oklahoma state House on Monday.More >>
A plan to avert a teacher walkout on April 2 was introduced to the Oklahoma state House on Monday.More >>
A Tulsa Public Schools document includes details about how the possible school shutdown will affect extra-curricular activities.More >>
A Tulsa Public Schools document includes details about how the possible school shutdown will affect extra-curricular activities.More >>
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Find the latest health headlines & videos, plus get tips for healthy living.
Get ideas on spending more time with your family & improving your home life.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!