Tulsa Teens Arrested After Police Chase

Two teens were arrested Sunday morning after leading Tulsa Police on a chase.

Police said an officer tried to stop a grey Chrysler 200 for a traffic violation along Skelly Drive. But when the officer approached the vehicle, the driver took off.

Police said the car later crashed at the corner of Norfolk and Skelly.

A 17-year-old boy inside the car. He took off on foot but was later caught.

He and a 15-year-old girl are being held on several complaints including damage to city property.