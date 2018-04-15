Students Return To School After Teacher Walkout

Hundreds of students will be back in class this week after missing several days during the school shutdown.

Bixby, Broken Arrow, Jenks, Owasso, and Union students all return to class Monday. Many schools plan to add time during the day to make up for the loss during the walkout.

Bixby – 15 min. to the start of the school day - 25 min. to the end.

Broken Arrow - 15 min. to the start of the school day - 15 min. to the end.

Owasso - 20 min. to the start of the school day - 30 min. to the end.

Union – 25 minutes added to the end of the school day, “Late Start Fridays” have been canceled.

Jenks – Classes resume Monday as normal

While teachers with Tulsa Public Schools plan to return to school on Monday TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist says the students will return Tuesday to give teachers more time to prepare.